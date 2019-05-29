AAA reveals deadly behaviors for teen drivers during summer campaign

Key badly behaviors highlighted through “100 deadliest days”, AAA safe driving promotion.

The most dangerous times for teen drivers occurs between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

According to AAA, fatal teen crash rates show drinking and driving, speeding and distraction are among top killers on the road during summer.

3,500 teens have been killed in teen-related crashes over the past five years.

From 2013-2017, the major factors relating to fatal teen crashes are

Speeding (28 percent)

Drinking and driving (17 percent)

Distraction (9 percent)

“Crash data shows that teens are a vulnerable driver group with a higher probability of being involved in crashes,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “And while teens may make mistakes when first learning to drive, it is important to continue educating them about safety behind the wheel so they avoid the reckless behaviors that put themselves and others at risk on the road.”

Over the course of a year, AAA releases facts related to teen crashes

An average of almost 700 people died each year in crashes involving teen drivers.

The average number of deaths from crashes involving teen drivers ages 15-18 was 17 percent higher per day compared to other days of the year.

Speeding

According to AAA Foundation’s latest Traffic Safety Culture Index, 49.7 percent of teen drivers reported speeding on a residential street in the past 30 days and nearly 40 percent say they sped on the freeway.

Drinking and Driving

One in six teen drivers involved in fatal crashes over the summer tested positive for alcohol.

Distraction

Texting while driving has become an increasing problem.

52 percent of teens in the AAA Foundation’s latest Traffic Safety Culture Index report reading a text message or email while driving in the past 30 days and nearly 40 percent report sending a text or email.

Law enforcement find it difficult to detect crashes caused by distraction, making distracted driving a highly underreported safety issues.

“Parents have plenty to be concerned about as their teen hits the road this summer,” said Jennifer Ryan, AAA Director of State Relations. “Teens are making deadly mistakes on the road. Parents are the best line of defense to keep everyone safe behind the wheel.”

AAA tips to keep roads safer this summer

Talk with teens early and often about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, such as speeding, impairment and distracted driving.

Teach by example and minimize risky behavior when driving.

Make a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers.

“Teens should also prepare for summer driving by practicing safety during every trip,” said Dr. Bill Van Tassel, AAA Manager of Driver Training Programs. “Storing your phone out of reach, minding the speed limit, and staying away from impairing substances like alcohol and marijuana will help prevent many crashes from ever occurring.”

For more information on safe driving tips, follow TeenDriving.AAA.com