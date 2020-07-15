A symbol of segregation turns to unity at Mineola cemetery as dividing fence is taken down

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – A Mineola cemetery is set to remove a dividing fence segregating the lives of those who laid to rest.

The cemetery is owned by two separate entities which has been a topic of discussion in the separation. Last week, the city reached out to Cedar Memorial Gardens and Mineola City Cemetery about removing the dividing fence. They both agreed and decided to break the ground that Tuesday.

However, plans to tear down the fence were put to a halt due to inclement weather.

On Wednesday, July 15th, the move was set in motion as Mineola residents gathered once more to witness the historic occasion.

Since 1873, hundreds have been buried in the city cemetery, divided by a fence segregating black and white people. Although the period of segregation has passed, community members said the barrier was a symbol of oppression and a painful reminder for a divided past.

“I was born here in Mineola. That fence has always been there and its always been an eyesore and reminder of the separation that we see in Mineola” Odessa Slayton, Mineola Resident

Residents call the fence’s removal “a symbol of unity.”

“It’s really the last symbol of segregation in Mineola. If we can take that down, then this city can really become a unified community.” Carlist Brankley, Mineola Resident

President of Mineola City Cemetery, Billy Mccalla, said he’s overjoyed to see the community gathered to witness what he calls a “historic moment.”

“Hopefully the people of the Mineola community will see that we are not a divided community, even though the fence made it seem like we are divided, we are all one. Basically everyone here has been raised up together,” said Mccalla.

Remaining pieces of the fence will be placed in the Texas African American Museum in Tyler to not only commemorate the moment but to remind the community of a painful history.