A MOTHER’S MISSION: East Texan begging for road safety after son found in ditch 17 hours after car accident

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – After laying dead in a ditch for nearly 17 hours, one mother is asking for changes to road safety.

Erin Cedotal went through something no mother can imagine when her first-born died in a car accident.

Trevor Cedotal

Trevor had just graduated with his GED and starting working in the auto industry as a role model for his older siblings.

“He was full of life, he was always cutting up, always laughing, always joking. In stressful situations he would handle it by cutting a joke or making a funny, he never knew how to be grounded, he never knew what trouble was,” says Cedotal, describing her son.

When officers arrived at her door, she says everything went black but that date will forever stay with her.

“I started yelling for them to go away, just go away, I don’t want to hear it, just go away,” said Cedotal.

After dropping a friend off, Trevor was headed home when he suddenly veered off the roadway.

“Everything that I have says there was no reaction, there was no breaks, there was no swerve, there was no stopping, he just veered into oncoming traffic and jumped the creek with the car,” said Cedotal.

Picture of the vehicle before it was pulled out of a small ditch off of Highway 80 in White Oak.

He died upon impact after his car was found in the creek where it landed upside down.

“You couldn’t see it from the road, you had to go to the edge of the bridge, look over and see a car was on it’s top, bottom up,” said Brannon Robertson, White Oak Police.

Robertson was one of the officers who responded to the accident and believe luck led them to Trevor.

“A bike rider had peered over the side of the bridge when his hat flew off, that’s how the car was found,” said Robertson.

After being found, Trevor’s mother visits the place her son died wondering what happened and what could have gone differently.

“We don’t know how being tired behind a wheel can affect you, how easily it is to fall asleep,” said Cedotal. “I think he fell asleep and I think he woke up with angels.”

Cedotal believes there is a problem with the guard rails where one side had a slope leading to her son flipping into the ditch instead of a solid stop like the other side.

“If that guard rail had had that stop on the approaching side, the wreck would have still happened, but my baby would not have laid there for 17 hours waiting to be found,” said Cedotal.

Now pictures, mementos, and a cross given to her by an officer keep her going, but family helps her get through the next day as they watch and find a way to get through the dark times together.

“I wish there was something I could do to stop anybody from going through this because it’s something you don’t want to feel,” said Cedotal.

Knowing something could have been done to prevent such a tragedy, Trevor’s mom fights for change to avoid a grievance for other people.