A family's fresh start to East Texas falls short after tornado damages their home

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) - For the Howell family, a fresh start to the Piney Woods sound better the more they began to imagine the idea.

"We lived down south during Harvey (Hurricane Harvey) and we lived through, and we lost a lot from it," said Amanda Billingsley-Howell.

The family of 5 had hopes to bring a small town life for their 3 children, but just 20 days after signing the dotted line to buy their new home, an EF-2 tornado swept through their town and ripped apart a portion of their home.

"It was definitely not expected, we spent out life savings just to buy this house and so all the rainy day money we would have is no longer an option," said Howell.

Amanda's husband Chris works out of state on a rig and is more than 1,500 miles away.

"Where he is, he has no service so he knows there was a storm, but not the extent of what happened, said Howell.

The Howell family has a guardian angel in the form of a friend that formed a GoFundMe page to help the off-set financial costs.

