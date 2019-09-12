A CRY FOR HELP: 9-1-1 call of Tyler Walmart shooting scare

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday evening, Walmart on Hwy 64 was evacuated as people ran for their lives after hearing what many believed to be sound of gunshots.

One customer didn’t hesitate in calling 9-1-1 as they scrambled out of the store.

Caller: “Everybody is coming out, it was in the very back of the building.”

Dispatch: “Did you see the person with the gun?”

Caller: “No ma’am no ma’am.”

Dipatch: “I’m gonna get them on the way, just stay on the line for me.”

Caller: “Okay..Okay..”

As the store was cleared, police did a walk-through and did not find any evidence of an active shooter.

As witnesses indicated the shots came from the back of the store, police followed continued to search the wooded area behind the store but came up empty.

No injuries were reported and within hours, the store was back up and running.

Press release from the Tyler Police Department:

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 6:05 p.m., Tyler Police received numerous calls of shots fired near or at the rear of Walmart located at Highway 64 W. and Loop 323.

Officers responded to the area immediately to assess the situation of the reports. Upon officers arrival it was determined that there was no indication of any active shooter within the store.

Officers requested that the Walmart be cleared of all customers and employees so that a thorough search could be conducted for any potential victims or suspects.

Officers were told by several witnesses that they heard several shots near the rear of the store or outside the rear of the store. Officers also conducted a search of a wooded area to the south of the store and found no evidence of victims or discharging of a weapon.

First responders from Department of Public Safety, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Fire Department, UT Health Emergency Services all responded to the scene to assist Tyler Police with the incident.

The only injuries that were reported at the scene were from personal health issues by customers or employees.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

This incident remains under investigation by the Tyler Police Department.

