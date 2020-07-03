Mother-daughter duo create ‘Haylee’s Hometown Heroes’ to show support for local first responders

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A 7-year-old East Texas girl is making the rounds to show support for local first responders.

“Haylee’s Hometown Heroes” was created by Haylee’s mom, Shelby Keen, after her daughter expressed how she wanted to be a police officer when she grows up.

“Haylee told me last year that she wanted to be a police officer. I figured it was just, you know, every kid says that they want to be a police officer, but she took off and ran with it ever since,” said Keen.

“I don’t what happened but all of sudden I just started liking police stuff, so I started doing stuff for them,” said Haylee.

“Haylee Hometown Heroes” doesn’t stick to one specific gift item. Instead, she spreads the love through food, wall art, and even dog treats.

“She actually chose to do everything with her own money. The first stuff that we did for Valentines’ Day we bought the [Kilgore] Fire Department and Kilgore Police Department brought them all separate cakes. She even bought dog treats for the police dogs,” said Keen.

Her hard work has been seen across East Texas and Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price even sent Haylee a letter with a little something special to keep for herself.







Haylee says she plans to keep giving to those who give their all for us.