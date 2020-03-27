WATCH: Trump signs coronavirus relief bill

President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor look on, during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) Watch as President Donald Trump signs the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, or CARES Act, into law at the White House.

Congress passed the massive stimulus bill Friday in the hope it will blunt the economic destruction of the coronavirus pandemic, sending the legislation to President Trump for enactment.

The House approved the sweeping measure by a voice vote, as strong majorities of both parties lined up behind the most colossal economic relief bill in the nation’s history. It will ship payments of up to $1,200 to millions of Americans, bolster unemployment benefits, offer loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses large and small and flush billions more to states, local governments and the nation’s all but overwhelmed health care system.

Treasury Secretary Steven told Fox Business on Friday that the Internal Revenue Service would move rapidly to send out payments to Americans who qualify – those with incomes under $99,000 – and that the Small Business Administration would stand up a new lending program within a week. Small businesses will have access to more than $350 billion in loans from the new legislation, which is the largest economic stimulus package in the nation’s history.