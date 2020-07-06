Officials confirm remains found were that of Specialist Vanessa Guillen

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Fort Hood Senior Commander Major General Scott Efflandt confirmed that the remains found along the Leon River were that of Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen’s remains were found after a two-month search.

During a press conference last week, Fort Hood officials said Specialist Aaron Robinson, killed himself as officers moved in to arrest him on July 1st.

22-year-old Cecily Ann Aguilar was identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as a suspect in connection with Guillen’s disappearance. Aguilar is charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.