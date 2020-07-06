Live Now
FOX51 News at 9

Officials confirm remains found were that of Specialist Vanessa Guillen

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Fort Hood Senior Commander Major General Scott Efflandt confirmed that the remains found along the Leon River were that of Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen’s remains were found after a two-month search.

During a press conference last week, Fort Hood officials said Specialist Aaron Robinson, killed himself as officers moved in to arrest him on July 1st.

22-year-old Cecily Ann Aguilar was identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as a suspect in connection with Guillen’s disappearance. Aguilar is charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar