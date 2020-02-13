911 call leads to solving three East Texas burglaries and vehicle theft

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A report in connection with a suspicious person looking into cars led to the arrest of a 21-year-old for two vehicle burglaries, vehicle theft, and burglary of someone’s apartment.

According to a Texarkana Texas Police Department Facebook post, Officer Thomas Shaddix arrested 21-year-old Antwuan Campbell on Feb. 11 after finding him sitting in an SUV in the driveway of a residence on Columbine Street.

When they got there, Campbell tried to say that the car he was in belonged to his brother and it was his aunt’s house. The owner of the house denied knowing Campbell and said that he certainly had no business being inside of his vehicle.

Officers say they found a couple of cell phones, a charger, and a lot of change in his pockets upon the arrest.

Meanwhile, Officer Jennifer Hargrave responded to a call at a nearby apartment complex where someone’s car had been broken into and noticed a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a house on W. 11th Street a couple of hours before parked there.

When Hargrave looked at the surveillance video from the apartment complex, she saw Campbell getting out of the stolen vehicle and then breaking into the other one.

Officers say they then got the third call of a burglary reported when the victim came home to find her apartment on W. 12th Street raided and several items missing, including television and 22 Rice Crispy Treats.

According to TTPD, Campbell sat and ate the treats outside behind the apartment.

Campbell was convicted of multiple charges in December for vehicle burglaries. His new charges were upgraded from a misdemeanor to two counts of burglary of a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and burglary of a habitation. His bond is set at $75,000.