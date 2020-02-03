90s snack favorite Dunkaroos are coming back this summer

Dunkaroos are coming back!
The favorite ’90s snack will be returning – according to their social media accounts.
🚨 Definitely coming back. Summer 2020. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/PcTswQ2TRy— Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) February 3, 2020
The discontinued cookies and frosting treat recently set up Twitter and Instagram accounts, and confirmed the Summer 2020 return with posts on Monday.
The posts feature a very ’90s-style video featuring trends that are “not coming back,” followed by a “Definitely Coming Back! Summer 2020” tag at the end.
Before today, the Dunkaroos Instagram account only had a teaser pic of frosting (see below).
So tight-role your acid-washed jeans and get ready for some sugary goodness!
January 24, 2020 Instagram Teaser pic: