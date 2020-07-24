89.5 KVNE, St. Paul’s Children’s Services challenge community to help students start school in new shoes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Something as simple as a pair of shoes could mean the world to a student this fall. That’s why 89.5 KVNE and St. Paul’s Children’s Services are combining forces to helps kids in our area.

The most urgent need is for athletic shoes for children and teenagers. Each organization has drop off boxes.

89.5 KVNE Stuido: 7695 Old Jacksonville Hwy.

Saint Paul Children’s Services: 1358 E Richards St

They’ve collected less than 50 pairs and are challenging the community to help reach the goal of 1300 pairs of shoes!

KVNE says that the impact your donation will have on child’s life is priceless.

“Some of whom have never had a new pair of shoes and it makes all the difference in their life. You see their face light up and they get to go to that first day of school with a new pair of shoes that they’re proud of. It might seem like a small thing to us, but it’s just a giant difference in their lives,” says Mike Harper, 89.5 KVNE morning show host.

You can also donate online.

$20 for one pair can go a long way.