8-year-old boy hailed hero for saving child who couldn’t swim

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado (KKCO) — An 8-year-old kid in Colorado is being hailed a hero after he helped save a little boy from drowning.

It happened at this pond in Grand Junction, where Stanley Blakslee was swimming with a few other kids.

He said they were all sitting on a log in the middle of the water, when suddenly, a younger boy fell off.

He couldn’t swim, and was struggling to stay afloat.

That’s when Stanley jumped into action and grabbed the boy to keep him from going under.

Stanley was able to get the boy close enough to shore, but with the extra weight, it was hard to keep his own head above water.

Stanley’s mom said there were other adults in the area that ran to help, but Stanley is ultimately the one who saved the younger kid’s life.