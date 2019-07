SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after an accident on SH 87 just north of Milam. The accident occurred just before 5 p.m.

Marcus Crissman, 71, was driving a 2004 Ford pickup when he veered off the roadway to the right. Police then say she over corrected to the left and then once again veered to the right.

The vehicle then overturned off the road. Crissman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.