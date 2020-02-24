7 injured, 1 detained in Houston flea market shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK/NBC5) – Seven people were injured in a shooting at a Houston flea market Sunday night, according to NBC-DFW5.

The shooting happened in the 8700 block of Airline Drive, on the north side of the city, around 7:00 p.m.

“This evening there was a dance going on at this location,” said Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff. “There was a live dance going on, a lot of people including children inside the location.”

During the dance, a witness reported seeing someone with a gun at which time a gunshot was heard. Someone was shot in the leg and the bullet went completely through.

“We now believe that a bullet may have exited the leg ricocheted on the ground and possibly struck several others,” said Sheriff Gonzalez. “We know that six others have been transported to different hospitals, no fatal wounds we believe at this point.”

@HCSOTexas units are responding to a flea market at 8712 Airline. Very preliminary info: 7 people shot and being transported to hospitals. Scene remains active. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/o3ZdOQzJN8 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 24, 2020

“There was a strong police presence when it occurred,” said Sheriff Gonzalez. “We had approximately 10 different peace officers from different agencies as well as approximately uniformed security guards.”

One man was detained at the scene, according to officials.

This is a developing story and KETK will update as information becomes available.