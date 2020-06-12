7-Eleven moving into Kidd Jones convenience stores in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 7-Eleven entered back into the East Texas market when they applied for a permit back in October 2019 to build on the corner of S. Broadway Ave. and Loop 323. Since being approved in April, they have resurfaced the land and are starting to build.

Through permits obtained from the City of Tyler, 7-Eleven is in the process of occupying Kidd Jones locations in Tyler.

Jerry Kidd Oil Co. is the company that owns the local convenience stores and has several locations across East Texas including Gilmer, Tyler, Whitehouse, Brownsboro, and Lindale.

Multiple Tyler locations have been approved for re-occupancy, but many are still awaiting new permits.

Below is the breakdown of issued permits for all eight Tyler locations:

Kidd Jones #4

April 20 – Issued a ‘Sign’ permit for ‘Kidd Jone Rebrand’

June 11 – Issued a ‘Temporary Co.’ permit for 7-Eleven Convenience Store

June 11 – Issued a ‘Certificate of Occupancy’ permit for 7-Eleven Convenience Store

Kidd Jones #9 on S Beckham Ave.

April 20 – Issued a ‘Sign’ permit for ‘Kidd Jone Rebrand’

June 11 – Issued a ‘Temporary Co.’ permit for 7-Eleven Convenience Store

June 11 – Issued a ‘Certificate of Occupancy’ permit for 7-Eleven Convenience Store

Kidd Jones #11 on South Broadway

April 20 – Issued a ‘Sign’ permit for ‘Kidd Jone Rebrand’

June 11 – Issued a ‘Temporary Co.’ permit for 7-Eleven Convenience Store

June 11 – Issued a ‘Certificate of Occupancy’ permit for 7-Eleven Convenience Store

April 20 – Issued a ‘sign’ permit for ‘Kidd Jones Rebrand’

Kidd Jones in Gresham

Kidd Jones #6 on Hwy 155

Kidd Jones #8 on Hwy 64

Kidd Jones #14 on E SE Loop 323

There is no permit registered with this location.

Rebranding of exhisting gas stations includes a new logo and reface of the main ID.