7-Eleven is returning to East Texas in the demolished TGI Fridays location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Years after leaving the East Texas market, 7-Eleven is returning.

According to a permit KETK has obtained from the City of Tyler, the construction of a convenience store and gas station has been approved to be built at 4300 S Broadway Ave.

The corner lot has been empty since the closing of TGI Fridays, a chain restaurant, in July 2018. The building was recently bulldozed and is now a vacant plot at a highly visible location.

A construction company has yet to be named and there is no indication as to when the development will be open for business.

The closest 7-Eleven is in Nacogdoches and just West of Terrell which opens new opportunities for the chain.