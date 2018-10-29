5000 troops deployed to southern border

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON - Pentagon is deploying 5,000 active-duty troops to the southern border of U.S. and Mexico to halt the migrant caravan.

The U.S. and federal law-enforcement officials said troops are likely to be deployed to ports of entry, at least in initial phases of the U.S. military mission, which the Pentagon has named Operation Faithful Patriot, according to The Wall Street Journal.

According to usatoday.com., about 2,100 National Guard troops are already along the border. The caravan of mostly Central American migrants has grown to an estimated 7,000 people and is moving north through Mexico.

A formal announcement is planned for Monday afternoon.