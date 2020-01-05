5 dead, many injured in Pennsylvania multi-vehicle crash

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPXI/NBC) – At least five people were killed and 60 people were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

A UPS truck, FedEx truck, charter bus and car were all involved in the pileup.

Officials said at least 60 people, ranging in age from 7 to 52 years old, were hospitalized with unknown injuries after the crash that happened at 3:40 a.m. Westmoreland County, around 30 miles east of Pittsburgh.

The bus struck an embankment as it was on a downhill curve, causing a chain reaction collision of passenger vehicles and three tractor trailers, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Photos from the scene show a mangled pileup of multiple vehicles including an overturned bus, two tractor-trailers, passenger cars and a smashed FedEx truck that left packages sprawled along the highway.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but officials say weather was not a factor.

The NTSB is gathering information on the crash to determine whether to send a team.