49ers Katie Sowers to be first woman coach in Super Bowl history

(Newsource) The offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers, Katie Sowers, will be the first female and first openly-LGBTQ coach to head to the big game.

The 33-year old is just the second woman to hold a full-time coaching position in the NFL.

She joined the 49ers as an intern in 2017 before being promoted to her current role last year.

After the Niners big win over Green Bay, Sowers posted on her social media–taking our talents to South Beach.

The forty-niners and the Kansas city chiefs will face off in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, February second.