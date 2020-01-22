Breaking News
Longview Fire Department responding to structure fire just of LeTourneau campus
Live Now
FOX 51 Good Day is streaming now

49ers Katie Sowers to be first woman coach in Super Bowl history

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Newsource) The offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers, Katie Sowers, will be the first female and first openly-LGBTQ coach to head to the big game.

The 33-year old is just the second woman to hold a full-time coaching position in the NFL.

She joined the 49ers as an intern in 2017 before being promoted to her current role last year.

After the Niners big win over Green Bay, Sowers posted on her social media–taking our talents to South Beach.

The forty-niners and the Kansas city chiefs will face off in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, February second.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

doleslogo


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC