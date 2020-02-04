3rd worker who died in Texas oil well blowout identified as Tyler man

BYRAN, Texas (AP) A third worker has died of injuries from a Central Texas oil well blowout.

A spokesman for Chesapeake Energy says in a statement the company is “deeply saddened” by the worker’s death.

KETK has confirmed that the latest death was Windell “Jock” Beddingfield, of Tyler.

Spokesman Gordon Pennoyer did not say when the worker died.

Pennoyer says the blowout happened Wednesday afternoon while a crew was replacing drilling hardware near Deanville, Texas.

One worker was killed outright, while another died at a hospital on Thursday.

The condition of another injured worker was not immediately known.

No identities have been released.