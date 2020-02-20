360,000 gallons of sewage spills into Shackleford Creek

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than 360,000 gallons of sewage have spilled into Shackleford Creek according to the City of Tyler.

The recent rainfall caused the water collection system to overflow in the Cherokee Trail area which caused a wastewater lift station to overflow into the neighboring creek.

“We noticed it starting to overflow yesterday around 5:30,” said Michael Norris, Manager of Wastewater treatment systems.

There is no threat to nearby residents or drinking water, according to the manager.

“It is not overflowing at this point,” he said. “It is contained in the system so there is no wastewater going onto the ground or into the waterway.”

“They need to know that we are cleaning up the lift station area, we will disinfect the area, pick up any trash, debris that made it out of the wastewater collection system,” said Norris.

They also said the incident shouldn’t have any odors related or be noticeable.

Actions have been taken:

Appropriate local governmental officials have been notified: Yes

TCEQ regional office has been notified: Yes

The spill has been contained: Yes

Increased monitoring of water supply systems has been initiated: Yes

Corrective Action: Emergency crews are working to locate the line failure

Clean-up activities are underway: Tyler Water Utilities will continue to monitor the water quality conditions upstream and downstream of the discharge for the next few days to ensure that the water quality in Shackleford Creek has not been compromised.

Precautions to take: