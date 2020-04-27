30 YEARS OF SERVICE: Congregation surprises long time Henderson Pastor with retirement parade

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – While church service has a new meaning, this Sunday was no different as Bill Kuykendall celebrated his last sermon as the head pastor of Calvary Baptist in Henderson.

To celebrate his 30 years of service, the congregation decided to throw him a surprise parade.

Church members lined up in the parking lot, drove by his home, and yelled ‘Thank you’ as they honked their car horns for the man who has made a difference in so many lives.

“It was very impressive and breathtaking. They put forth a lot of effort to do all that and we just really appreciate and it just warmed my heart, it really did,” said Brother Bill.

Brother Bill said he feels blessed to have made so many impactful relationships over his 30 years in Henderson.

“I’ve been here long enough that I’ve been able to share the gospel with people. Marry that couple, be with them in the hospital when their children are born, baptize their children later on in life

when they profess their faith, and just be apart of people’s lives,” he said.

Church members at Calvary Baptist said Brother Bill is blessing to be around.

“He’s just a pastor that’s always there has a heart of compassion and a heart of love for his church members. Also for people in his community. The community respects Brother Bill and we are very blessed and very thankful to have him, ” said Associate Pastor Frank Lane.

Brother Bill said he will still attend Calvary and wants to serve there for the rest of his life.