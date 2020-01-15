30-year-old cold case solved; body identified as missing East Texas woman

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A body at the center of a cold case investigation in the Austin area has turned out to be that of a missing East Texas woman.

She was known only as the “Corona Girl” until Tuesday.

Family members confirmed to our sister station, KXAN, that the “Corona Girl” has been identified as Sue Ann Huskey.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office have informed Huskey’s sister they have positively matched her sister to the previously unidentified body.

The department said it will hold a press conference with new details on Wednesday.

Delaney said her sister was last seen in Sulphur Springs in 1989 and has been missing for 30 years.

It’s a missing persons case that has haunted the family for years.

“You don’t know, it’s always on the back of your mind,” Delaney said. “All you can do is think about her and ask, ‘Where are you, sister?’”

A woman in her 20s was found dead in the Jarrell area on Sept. 25, 1989.

Until Tuesday, she was only identified as “Corona Girl” because she was wearing a Corona beer t-shirt with “Cinco De Corona” and “Celebrate Corona” logos with the sleeves and bottom cut like fringe over a bra.

She had on bikini panties under black knit pants, but no shoes when she was found.

Delaney said her sister was a “bubbly teenager” and never looked for trouble.

She did not know how Sue Ann traveled to Williamson County.

Here is another cold case with an updated forensics drawing. Image on left is old drawing, right image is updated. Case titled Corona girl bcuz she was wearing a shirt w/ the brand name. Help us identify her. Contact our cold case unit 512-943-5204 or email coldcasetips@wilco.org pic.twitter.com/1ATlHdu1fe — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) June 26, 2019

The Williamson County Sheriff’s office started its cold case unit two years ago. It is made up of retired law enforcement officers who are working on eleven cold-case killings.

Sheriff Chody wants people to consider signing up for public genealogy databases to help find family members who may still be alive.