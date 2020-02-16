3-year-old dies in Upshur County crash

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Upshur County.

According to DPS, the crash happened on SH 300 just southeast of Gilmer when Amelia Wright Scott, 62, of Gilmer failed to yield the right of way as she pulled from a private drive onto SH 300.

Scott’s car was hit by a car driven by Mindi Marie Higar, 24, of Longview, who was traveling northwest.

Higar was hospitalized in serious condition and Scott was hospitalized in critical condition.

The 3-year-old, a passenger in Scott’s vehicle, was taken to Children’s Hospital in Dallas, where she later died.