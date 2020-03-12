3-vehicle crash in Harrison County kills 2

Breaking News
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is investigating a fatal crash in Harrison County near Hallsville.

Troopers responded on Wednesday afternoon to a three-vehicle crash on I-20 eastbound about one mile east of Hallsville.

According to preliminary reports, the driver of a Ford F-250 was traveling eastbound on I-20 and rear-ended a Nissan Altima. The impact drove the Nissan into a trailer being towed by a truck tractor.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan died at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

The driver of the Ford F-250 was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

