3 Texas horses killed when drunk driver slams into light pole

TOMBALL, Texas (KETK) – Three horses were killed early Thursday night when a drunk driver pulling their trailer slammed into a light pole outside of Tomball, according to our sister station KPRC.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on SH 249, accoring to local officials.

Harris County deputies say that the driver appeared to be speeding, then lost control and slammed into the pole.

“The investigators went to the hospital and found signs of impairment, and we did find a container of some alcohol.” Sgt. Simon Cheng, Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The horses were killed on impact and the driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man could be charged with animal cruelty.