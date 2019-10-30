3 Killed, 9 Injured After Gunfire Erupts at Halloween House Party in California

LONG BEACH, California (KTLA) Three men were killed and nine other people were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in Long Beach, California Tuesday night.

First responders assist a woman injured during a shooting at a house party in Long Beach on Oct. 29, 2019. (Credit: OnScene.TV)

Authorities said five of those hurt required immediate medical attention, but didn’t provide information on their conditions or the nature of their injuries.

Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Jennifer De Prez said not all of those injured had suffered gunshot wounds.

It was unclear whether more than one person had opened fire, or whether the suspects knew the victims.

According to Jake Heflin, a public information officer for the Long Beach Fire Department, first responders were “confronted with a scene that was very chaotic” and the situation was being handled as a “mass-casualty incident.”

The shots rang out during a Halloween party in the backyard of a single-family home that sits behind a business on the street, according to Heflin.

Aerial footage shows police and paramedics responding to a shooting in Long beach on Oct. 30, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Aerial video showed a large police presence outside a home tucked behind a nail salon. Paramedics were treating at least one person who was lying on the ground outside.

The slain victims were all men believed to be in their mid-20s, and all three died at the scene, Heflin said.

The remaining patients, taken to area hospitals by ambulance, also appeared to be in their 20s, according to Heflin.

Heflin noted that the number of fatalities may change.

A crowd gathered at the scene as patrol cars blocked the intersection, aerial video showed.

Heflin described it as “a very challenging situation” and said investigators were working to piece together what happened.

No further details were immediately available.