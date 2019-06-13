3 teens arrested for auto burglaries in Tyler

MGN

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The Tyler Police have arrested three teens Thursday morning for auto burglaries.

At 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, a resident at Wood Trail Apartment complex interrupted three young men who were committing a theft from a vehicle. As the resident approached, the three suspects fled.

A second report was called in at 2:24 a.m. of an auto burglary at Alpine Creek Apartments.

Officers were in the area looking for the suspect, when they were located walking down Paluxy with a back pack and flashlights.

The suspects possessed hundreds of coins, several empty purses, miscellaneous jewelry, several phones, phone cords, a phone battery back, a bluetooth speaker, and part of a felt covered Chrysler-brand console tray.

The teens were taken into custody. Two of the suspects were 16 while the other suspect was 15.

The Tyler Police urge community members to remove all valuables and lock your vehicle.