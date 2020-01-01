3 departments, helicopters called to 1-vehicle wreck on FM 850 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) At least three fire departments were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 850, in between Highway 42 and Farm-to-Market Road 2012.

According to the Crims Chapel VFD, they had to use the jaws of life to get the person or persons out of hte vehicle.

Two helicopters had to be called to the scene.

No word on how many people were injured in the crash.

If you are driving, please try and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing situation. KETK will continue to update you as we learn more information.