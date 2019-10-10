3 arrested on drug, other charges in multi-agency Cherokee County operation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people have been arrested in Cherokee County on drug and other charges.

The arrests were made Wednesday when Cherokee County deputies, Alto police officers, Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 Division and Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens served a search warrant in the 900 block of South Marcus Street in Alto, Texas.

Inside the residence were two adult females, one adult male and two juveniles.

The male subject had an outstanding warrant for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Upon the search of the residence the game wardens also located drug-related items. Cherokee County Narcotics Detective then secured a second search warrant for the residence from District Judge Michael Davis for the narcotics.

Items seized under that warrant were suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and various items of paraphernalia.

Arrested and charged were:

John Paul Hicks, 36, of Alto, Texas:

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (warrant)Felony 2 $20,000

Possession of Controlled Substance Felony 3 $20,00

Endangering a Child State Jail Felony $10,000

Possession of Marijuana Misdemeanor B $ 2,000

Hicks has a prior arrest record. He was charged with theft of property in Nacogdoches County in August 2018 after being arrested for stealing copper and selling it to recycling yards.

Shanna Hicks Selman, 40, of Alto, Texas:

Possession of Controlled Substance Felony 3 $20,000

Endangering a Child State Jail Felony $10,000

Rebekah McEntire, 38, of Lufkin, Texas:

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor C Fine

All three subjects were arraigned and bonds were set by Justice of the Peace, Precinct One, Judge Brenda Dominy.