2nd Beto Unit prisoner dies after testing positive for COVID-19

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported another inmate death from the Beto Unit in Anderson County.

Jeffrey Davis, 45, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14 and was immediately placed in medical isolation. On May 2, he was transported to a hospital in Tyler for treatment and died on May 11.

Davis suffered from pre-existing medical conditions, according to the TDCJ. Autopsy results indicated COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death.

Davis was serving three years of a 15 year sentence from Galveston County.

This is the second death from the Beto Unit related to COVID-19 with the first happening on April 13.

Currently, the Beto Unit has 99 inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Over 800 inmates are in medical restriction after possible exposure to the virus.