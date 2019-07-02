24-year-old man dead, teenage girl in serious condition in Rusk County wreck

1  of  2
One man is dead and a teenage girl is in serious condition after an overnight wreck in Rusk County, according to DPS officials.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. six miles north of Mt. Enterprise.

Johnny Ray Taylor, 24, of Mt. Enterprise was traveling down FM 95 when he veered off the roadway while going around a curve.

The report states the vehicle was vaulted into the air and struck a large tree with the driver’s door.

A 15-year-old girl was not wearing a seatbelt. She was transported to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in serious condition.

Her identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

