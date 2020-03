MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old Wills Point resident was killed over the weekend in an early morning crash after driving too fast.

According to the preliminary report, Taylor Elijah Farris, of Wills Point, was traveling west down CR 2330 while three miles south of Mineola early Saturday morning.

At 2:10 a.m. Farris came around a curve and lost control. The car left the road and struck a tree.

J.P. Weems pronounced Farris dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.