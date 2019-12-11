2020 Red Dirt BBQ Festival’s headliner will be Chris Colston

TYLER, Texas (KETK) BBQ fans and country music fans unite! The headliner for the 2020 Red Dirt BBQ festival in Tyler will be an East Texas singer.

Festival organizers announced Tuesday morning Christ Colston, along with special guest Zach Maberry will take the stage last for next year’s festivities.

This will be the seventh year for the food and music festival. It will be held in downtown Tyler once again on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Tickets for the festival are not on sale yet, but there will be a reveal party at True Vine Brewing Company on January 31.

If you plan to attend the reveal party, you’ll automatically be entered to win VIP tickets to the 2020 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival AND a wrapped guitar signed by all the 2019 artists.

Click here to buy tickets for that.

Colston is a Lindale native and formed his first band at age 17, hitting the road playing everywhere they could.

He says his music is influenced by Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers and country legends Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson.

Here’s a look at the headliners the past couple of years:

2019: Randy Rogers Band

2018: Aaron Watson

2017: Cody Johnson

2016: Turnpike Troubadours

2015: Josh Abbott Band

2014: Randy Rogers Band

Tickets are expected to go on sale in early February, but that could change. Check the festival’s Facebook page for more details.