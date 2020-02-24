20,000 expected to attend Kobe Bryant, daughter’s memorial at the Staple Center

LAS ANGELES (KETK) – Preparations are underway at the Staples Center where a celebration of life will be held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Monday.

20,000 people are expected to attend the event and local police are asking those who do not have a ticket to stay away from the venue as the memorial will not be streamed on outdoor screens.

“I fully expect that this is going to be an event that is going to be mournful, is going to be one of condolences – a celebration of life,” said Chief Michel Moore, Los Angeles Police Department.

Bryant and his daughter died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in January. Bryant and Gianna were laid to rest in a southern California cemetery near the family’s home.

Monday’s memorial service will be a chance for the public to reflect on Bryant’s career and mourn the loss of a legend and his daughter.

The date of the event, 2-24-20, is in recognition of Kobe and Gianna’s jersey numbers.

Kobe wore #24 with the Lakers and Gianna wore #2 on her youth teams. The number 20 also reflects the time Kobe spent with the Lakers.

The ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. PT.