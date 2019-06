A 20-year-old Athens woman struck a pedestrian just outside of Athens on HWY 31, according to DPS officials.

Chloee Alyssa Raley was traveling west on HWY 31 when she struck a pedestrian that walked in her path from the center lane.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and has been taken to American Forensics in Mesquite for an autopsy.

The victim’s identity has not been released because next of kin has not been notified.