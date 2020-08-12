2 Troup residents killed in fatal crash Tuesday night

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Troup residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on SH 110 near Troup.

According to DPS, Anselmo Alonzo, 68, was parked on the northbound shoulder of SH 110 when, for an unknown reason, he made a U-turn in front of a vehicle driven by Dmar Suing, 20, of Whitehouse.

Suing’s vehicle struck Alonzo’s.

Alonzo and a passanger, Brenda Alonzo, 68, also of Troup, were taken to an area hospital, where both later died.

Suing was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation