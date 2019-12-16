2 taken into custody in Dallas area, victim identified in weekend shooting

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) Two people have been arrested and the victim of a shooting over the weekend has been identified.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, LaDarius Bell, 26, of Tyler, was shot in the head and left on the side of the road on Sunday near Overton.

Officials were able to get a description of the vehicle Bell was thrown out of on Farm-to-Market Road 2089.

That description led to that vehicle being stopped by an officer in Forney. A man was taken into custody at that time.

Smith County investigators, along with Longview Police were able to locate a second suspect in Dallas at a hotel. A woman was arrested in that instance.

Initial information suggests that Bell was dragged out of the vehicle and left on the side of the road. He remains in the hospital in critical condition.

All information and evidence will now be handed over to Longview Police after determining this crime occurred in Longview.