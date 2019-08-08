2 people, including 1-year-old, killed in Longview crash, driver fled scene

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are searching for a driver that appears to have caused a fatal wreck on Loop 281 Tuesday and fled the scene. A 1-year-old child was killed in the crash.

According to the department, a vehicle made a wide right turn onto Loop 281 when a 2004 Dodge truck swerved to avoid hitting hit.

The truck then slammed into a 2005 Toyota Camry, which then collided with a 2014 Nissan Altima.

Two people in the Camry were killed, including a 1-year-old child. Also killed was 28-year-old passenger Victor Velasquez. The driver, Jenny Resendiz, 21, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The occupants of the Altima and Dodge truck were not seriously injured.

The vehicle that swung out onto the Loop that started the chain reaction fled the scene and police are searching for those responsible.

If anyone has any information regarding this crash, please contact Officer Rodney Smith of the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1188.