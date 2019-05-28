2 Lufkin students compete at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Live Now
Competition begins for the national spelling bee, where two students from Lufkin are competing. 

The competition is held in Washinton D.C. and allows students to compete for an engraved trophy and a $50,000 cash prize.

This year, 565 spellers are competing. 

The finalities will be announced Wednesday and compete Thursday. 

Local spellers are: 

Alexander Tiu (Lufkin)

Aanvi Manda (Lufkin)

