2 Gladewater residents die in fatal crash after driver fails to stop at intersection

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Gladewater residents died Friday night in a two-vehicle fatal crash.

According to DPS, the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on FM 2275 about 1 mile east of Gladewater.

Preliminary crash reports indicate that Adam Benjamin Chadbourne, 35, of Gladewater, was driving north on Texas Street approaching FM 2275.

According to the report, Chadbourne failed to stop at the intersection, and his car was hit in the right passenger side by a pickup driven by a 16-year-old.

Chadbourne and his passenger, Sara Elizabeth Chadbourne, 35, also of Gladewater, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two juvenile passengers, a 12 year-old male and a 1 year-old female, were taken to a local hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup and two juvenile passengers were treated and released from a local hospital.