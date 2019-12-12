2 former Pineywoods Academy students in Lufkin arrested for making school threats

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department has filed first-degree-felony warrants on two former Pineywoods Community Academy students stemming from an investigation that began earlier this year.

On April 5, the Department received a report of a possible threat to student/campus safety made by Ty Hodges – a 17-year-old junior at the time.

Detectives spoke with Hodges and searched his phone. They also took statements from nearly a dozen students. At that time there was no evidence to suggest Hodges was involved in any criminal activity. Hodges explained that what may have been construed as threats was him saying someone was on his “list,” meaning his “crap list.” Hodges also mentioned to detectives that he had recently done a college research project on the Columbine shooting.

Because there was no evidence to show Hodges was planning to commit a crime or that he had made threats against the campus or individual students, the matter was turned back over to Pineywoods school officials.

On Nov. 14, detectives received new information regarding the involvement of a juvenile Pineywoods student who had been corresponding with Hodges via text message. The text messages were dated from January to February of this year. They included maps of the school, photos of accessible guns owned by family members and a note entry titled “Shooting plans suicide one” with a subtitle of “(Juvenile name omitted) and Ty’s suicide/shooting plans.” Some of the language appeared to have been borrowed directly from a similar list written by the Columbine shooters.

Detectives were not aware of the juvenile’s involvement during their April investigation.

Detectives immediately notified the school of the new development and school officials expelled Hodges and the juvenile.

Lufkin Police Chief David Thomas said the Department will continue working with school officials to maintain the safety and security of the campus.

“Our No. 1 priority is the safety of the citizens of our community,” Thomas said. “With the world that we live in, we have to take these types of plans and threats seriously. We would rather avert an active attack than have to respond to one.”

Hodges turned himself in today on a charge of criminal conspiracy. He is cooperating with the investigation.

The juvenile will be handled through the juvenile justice system. No additional information or details will be available on the juvenile’s case.