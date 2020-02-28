2 die in Polk County crash involving car, semitrailer

POLK COUNTY – DPS is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Polk County involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger car.

The crash happened Friday morning on US 59 near the intersection of FM 942.

According to preliminary reports, the passenger car entered US 59 from a parking lot on the west side of the highway and was hit by a Kenworth truck tractor semitrailer.

After the initial collision, the semi crossed over into the northbound lanes and lost the load of lumber it was carrying.

The driver of the semi, 44-year-old Jody Jenkins from Brookeland, was not injured during the crash.

The driver and a passenger of the car died at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

This crash remains under investigation.