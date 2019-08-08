Gunman opens fire on I-10 in Houston, kills 2

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Houston Police Department is responding to a shooting off I-10 where two people are dead.

Houston police say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. on I-10 East Freeway at Federal Road.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say it was not road rage and it was not random.

The shooter is not in custody.

Police say people who witnessed the shooting stopped to perform CPR on the victims.

The freeway remained closed during the investigation and caused traffic to slow in the opposite lanes.

