2 charged after odor of marijuana gives away drugs during traffic stop

CENTER, Texas (KTAL) Two men are now in custody after drugs were found in car during a traffic stop in East Texas.

Luis Argudo, 25, and Javier Gonzalez, 27, are both charged with delivery of marijuana as well as delivery of a controlled substance according to a news release by the Center Police Department.

According to the release, Center Police Officer Brian Wright made the traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Cruz around 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18 for defective taillights.

Officer Wright recognized the vehicle and the driver, Argudo, from previous encounters with him in which he was found to have an invalid driver’s license.

The officer believed there were drugs present in the vehicle and asked for a K-9 officer.

The Tenaha Police Department provided one and upon arrival, the release says Captain Joey Hudnall was able to smell the odor of marijuana before coming from the vehicle even before the K9 was deployed.

A search was done and officers found about 18 ounces of marijuana, which they noted is more than a pound, as well as six cartridges of THC in the trunk of the vehicle.

Argudo, and his passenger Gonzalez, both denied ownership of the drugs, so both were charged.