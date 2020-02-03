2 arrested in 2 days after guns found in Austin airport carry-on bags

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Transportation Security Administration officials at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport detected handguns in two different people’s bags over two days last week, according to arrest affidavits.

On Friday, Kelly Ryan Smith, 47, passed his backpack through a security checkpoint around 9:19 a.m. and an X-ray machine found a Black Ruger LC9S 9mm gun. Smith told the officer the bag and the gun were his.

The next day, an X-ray machine at one of the checkpoints found a Kimber 9mm in 28-year-old Alexis M. Lopez’s bag at 3:41 p.m., the affidavit said.

t is a third-degree felony to “unlawfully carry weapon in the secure areas of an airport,” the affidavits said. Both referenced the fact that the Austin airport has signs and symbols showing firearms are not allowed past security.

In 2018, ABIA ranked 8th in the country for the most guns caught in the airport with 93.

Last month, the TSA released its list of the top five airports for firearms discoveries in 2019, and two Texas airports made the list: Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with 217 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport with 138.

A total of 4,432 guns were discovered in carry-on bags nationwide last year.