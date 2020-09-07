19-year-old man shot and hospitalized in Lufkin Sunday night

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin PD have investigated the shooting of a man that occurred Sunday night.

The incident took place at the Green Meadows apartment complex on Lotus Lane. The shooting took place between two of the complex buildings.

At around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call.

Tyler Lopez, 19, was wounded.

Lopez who was conscious told the officers he did not know who shot him.

Witnesses said they saw a short black or Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie, mask and dark clothing, shoot Lopez and fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Lopez was taken to a local hospital and later taken to an out-of-town hospital.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lufkin PD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS