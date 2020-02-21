18-year-old dies in Upshur County shooting involving drug deal

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Upshur County authorities are investigating a homicide that they say involved an illegal drug transaction.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the homicide happened on February 13 on Juniper Road between Gladewater and Big Sandy.

Jonathon Christopher Johnson, 18, died at a Longview hospital from gunshot wounds sustained in the incident.

UCSO says the call about the shooting originally came in as a drive-by shooting, but the subsequent investigation proved that was not true and the shooting was not random.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting revolved around “an illegal drug transaction.”

All parties in the incident have been identified. The case is being finalized and will be presented to the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office for presentation to a grand jury.

