UPDATE: Northbound lane of 224 open following 18-wheeler crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) - UPDATE #2----------

On Wednesday, June 5, an accident involving two 18-wheelers caused Southbound 3100 block of Southwest Stallings Dr. to close.

Terry McCauley of Bivins, 29, was traveling Northbound and lost control of the truck. The truck crossed into ongoing traffic colliding with Robert Beachman of Mississippi, 24, according to Nacogdoches Police Department.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Southbound traffic was rerouted for six hours, but all lanes have since been cleared.

UPDATE# 1----------

SL 224 West in Nacogdoches has now opened to contra-flow traffic in northbound lanes. Southbound lanes remain closed as crews continue to clear the scene of an earlier 18-wheeler crash.

Reduce speed and stay alert in the area.

TxDOT estimates the time for reopening all lanes is about 8 pm.

ORIGINAL----------

Officers are responding to an 18-wheeler crash on Southwest Stallings Dr. in Nacogdoches.

Southbound traffic is being rerouted as all lanes are blocked. The scene is expected to be cleared by 6:00 p.m. according to TxDot.

Officials are advising drivers to take alternate routes and avoid the area.

KETK will update as more information becomes available.