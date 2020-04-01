16-year-old dead after street fight in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy Tuesday night in Texarkana, Texas.

The call came in at 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the intersection of Westlawn Dr. and Meadowbrook Ln., they said they found the victim, identified as Nytorious Crabtree, lying in the middle of the road. He’d been shot once in the chest.

Police said Lifenet arrived on the scene, but Crabtree was pronounced dead at that time. Officer Shawn Vaughn said investigators do know that the crime stemmed from a fight, arranged over social media, that occurred in Arkansas earlier in the day. “The fight apparently continued over here, two carloads of individuals, young people, came over here and there was a fight here in the street,” said Vaughn. It’s not clear if the victim was actually involved in the fight.

Vaughn said the social media post made earlier in the day arranged for a fight between some females. It’s not clear exactly who showed up in Texarkana, Texas on Tuesday night, but Vaughn said, they were somehow involved in that situation in some way.

Police said they’re still interviewing witnesses. No arrests have been made.